PTI holds rally at National Hockey Stadium in Lahore

13 August,2022 10:10 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former prime minister Imran Khan has reached as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a massive rally at Lahore s National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

The PTI is staging a massive show to celebrate Pakistan s “haqeeqi (real) freedom”, while screens have also been installed in many cities across the country to live telecast the speech of Imran Khan.

Last week, the PTI had shifted the venue of its scheduled public meeting on August 13 from Islamabad to Lahore. The decision was taken in the meeting of PTI’s political committee chaired by chairman Imran Khan. The political party will hold its power show in Lahore instead of Islamabad.

In the meeting, the party decided to change the venue and now the PTI’s public meeting will be held at Hockey Stadium Lahore on the same day.

Khan directed the PTI leaders to make maximum steps to make the upcoming rally successful. The PTI chairman also gave the tasks to the Lahore organizations and asked them to start preparations for the Independence Day celebrations. Khan asked the Lahore leadership to run a door-to-door mass contact campaign ahead of the public gathering.

PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan and Ali Nawaz Awan told the media that Imran Khan decided to hold a public gathering in Lahore on August 13. A PTI delegation visited the Rawalpindi cricket stadium and Liaquat Bagh.

Earlier, it was decided to organise the rally in Rawalpindi cricket stadium but the making of new pitches by the cricket board would affect the rally, said Omar Ayub Khan. He said that the officials of the English Cricket Board are also expected to visit the stadium.

“Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan is also holding a public meeting on August 13. PTI will hold public gathering like a festival,” said Ali Nawaz Awan.