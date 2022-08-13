Will bring law to end usury: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

Pakistan Pakistan Will bring law to end usury: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

Will bring law to end usury: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

13 August,2022 10:49 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday said that he is bringing a law to end the scourge of usury which will punish the usurer with five years imprisonment.

Addressing the PTI rally at the National Hockey Stadium, the Punjab Chief Minister said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is his leader. Appreciating his efforts, the Punjab Chief Minister claimed that he (Imran) has now become the leader not only of Pakistan but also of the Islamic world.

Crediting the nation, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that he will carry forward the vision of the former prime minister. He further said that his focus was to provide free education to common people and to bring peace where people are suffering. CM Elahi said that Rescue 1122 during his previous tenure as Chief Minister of Punjab is the best example.

Pervaiz Elahi also said he was praised at the World Bank meeting, where the small provinces of China and India were asked to follow Pakistan s Punjab.

