13 people died in Rahim Yar Khan road accident

13 August,2022 09:54 pm

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) - At least 13 people were killed and five injured when a truck loaded with sugar bags came into contact with a coaster in Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday.

The accident took place in Feroza town, where rescue officials from Khanpur and Liaquatpur tehsils with 10 emergency vehicles as well as cranes of the district administration were involved in rescue and clearance operations.

The rescue officials said that this incident occurred in Feroza town. As soon as the bus got stuck, a truck also fell on top of it.

According to the citizens, accidents have been happening due to the failure of the sewage system for many years. They appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to take immediate action against the responsible persons as 13 precious lives have been lost.

