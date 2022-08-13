PTI Haqeeqi Azadi rally: All arrangements made in hockey stadium Lahore

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the rally called the "Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa".

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to hold a rally at the hockey stadium in Lahore on Saturday (today) to continue the movement against the incumbent government.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the rally called the "Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa" where he is expected to give the future course of action. He arrived in Lahore a day earlier and visited the venue to oversee the final arrangements for the historic event.

All arrangements have been made for the public gathering which is expected to be attended by a large number of people. The event will commence at 7 PM and also includes Independence Day celebrations and will be attended by prominent PTI leaders.

Stage has been prepared and sound system has been installed at the venue. 45, 000 people can sit in the stands while sitting in the main ground has also been arranged.

In total, arrangements have been made for more than one lakh people to come to the rally. A 20-bed emergency hospital has also been established along with the tennis complex.

Parking for the attendants has been arranged at the Liberty round-about and Boys High School, Gulberg.