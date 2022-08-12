Punjab govt will bring to justice all those involved in May 25 incidents: Imran Khan

12 August,2022 09:40 pm

LAHORE (Dunya New) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the Punjab government will bring to justice all those involved in the May 25 incidents, and those who have retaliated against us will be dealt with according to the law.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi met Imran Khan, former Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and former Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood were also present.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and administrative matters, political situation and measures to provide relief to the people of Punjab were discussed while yesterday’s rally was also discussed.



Punjab CM gave a briefing about the measures to give relief to the people, especially the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program and also informed Imran Khan about the steps taken to maintain peace and order in the province.

Imran Khan appreciated the initiative of the Punjab government to end the restriction of working hours for the business centres and praised the initiative of launching the Ehsaas Ration discount program for the people of Punjab.

The former prime minister praised the efforts of the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Pervaiz for the best security arrangements on Muharram, especially on Ashura Day.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with the party leadership, Imran Khan said that the Punjab government will bring to justice all those involved in the May 25 incident. Those who have retaliated against us will be dealt with according to the law.

“The morale of our leaders and workers is high, and the nation is seeing the reality, the imported government has ruined the lives of the people. The Punjab government should take steps to provide relief to the people. Ministers should resolve public issues on an urgent basis,” the PTI chairman added.