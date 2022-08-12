Court grants bail to wife of Shahbaz Gill's driver

12 August,2022 11:23 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A court on Friday granted bail to the wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver, a day after she was arrested following a police raid at their house.

The court approved Saira’s bail on the submission of surety bonds of Rs30,000 and order her immediate release.

Police on Thursday raided the residence of Shahbaz Gill’s driver to recover the PTI leader’s mobile phone to probe the sedition case filed against him.

Islamabad Police said that by the time they raided Gill’s assistant Izhar s home he had fled but they took his wife and a relative into custody on charges of rioting, assaulting a police party and theft.