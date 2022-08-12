Rain with wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Heavy falls are expected in lower Sindh, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan during the period.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in most parts of Balochistan, while at scattered places in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and at isolated places in Kashmir, south Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshwar twenty-six, Quetta, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad twenty-three and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh thirteen, Pulwama and Baramulla nineteen, Anantnag and Shopian eighteen degree centigrade.