PM to officially launch re-recorded national anthem on Aug 14

12 August,2022 09:33 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will officially launch the re-recorded national anthem at the flag hoisting ceremony on the 14th August.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has organized a calendar of activities on the directions of the Prime Minister in connection with independence day celebrations.

Theme behind the Diamond Jubilee celebrations is portrayal of achievements, the country has made in the socio-economic, technological, transit systems and other realms.