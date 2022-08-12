Court rejects plea to extend Shahbaz Gill's physical remand, sends to jail

Gill was brought in the Duty Magistrate Umar Bashir's court.

12 August,2022 09:14 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A court in Islamabad hearing a sedition case against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill rejected the prosecution’s plea seeking an extension in his physical remand and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

The PTI leader was produced before the court today after the completion of two-day physical remand.

Gill was brought in the Duty Magistrate Umar Bashir’s court on Friday. Islamabad police pleaded the court to extend the physical remand of the PTI leader.

While the court allowed his legal team to meet the politician. The legal team met Gill in court room.

On the other hand, Islamabad police stopped PTI workers to go near the court. On this, the PTI workers chanted slogans against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

It should be noted here that Shahbaz Gill was arrested three days ago for incitement against institutions and their leadership.