Balochistan reports nine new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

11 August,2022 04:35 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least nine more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,858 in the province on Wednesday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,590,757 people were screened for the virus till August 10 (Wednesday), out of which nine more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 35,499 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

