Two terrorists killed in fire exchange after DI Khan IED attack

Pakistan Pakistan Two terrorists killed in fire exchange after DI Khan IED attack

Two terrorists killed in fire exchange after DI Khan IED attack

10 August,2022 09:42 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Security Forces on Wednesday killed two terrorists during a fire exchange that took place after a police vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) in general area Kulachi of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan District.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Quick Reaction Force immediately reached and cordoned the incident site.

It added that weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.