Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

10 August,2022 10:43 pm

Srinagar (Dunya News) – In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Budgam district, on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops and paramilitary forces martyred the youth during cordon and search operation in Waterhail area of the district on Wednesday.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.