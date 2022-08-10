Imran cannot fool nation but himself: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Pakistan Imran cannot fool nation but himself: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Imran cannot fool nation but himself: PM Shehbaz Sharif

10 August,2022 09:43 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, saying that he (Imran Niazi) could make himself fool, not the nation.

Taking to his Twitter account, PM Shehbaz shared a post, in which he took a swipe at the PTI chairman and said that for the last four months, the whole country has been watching what kind of language Imran Khan has used against the leadership of the Pak Army.

The PTI’s social media trolls had started the trends against Pak Army, which are full of hate, PM Shehbaz continued. The premier also raised the question and said, Will the martyrs’ families will forget all this?