FIA decides to approach LHC against bail of Moonis Elahi

10 August,2022 05:19 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday decided to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the decision to grant bail to the son of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi in the money laundering case of Rs24 billion.

The Federal Investigation Agency prepared the text of the application and submitted it to the office of Deputy Attorney General Asad Bajwa. In the application, the FIA said that the banking court confirmed the interim bail of Moonis Elahi is contrary to the facts.

According to the FIA’s application, Moonis Elahi needs to be arrested over the charge of money laundering of Rs24 billion, then the case can be fully investigated and the report submitted to the court. In the petition, the LHC has been requested to cancel the bail of Moonis Elahi.

The Deputy Attorney General will refer to the LHC after reviewing the text of the FIA’s request in a legal manner.

