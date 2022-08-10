PM directs to submit report on amount received as FPA in electricity bills

10 August,2022 05:09 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to complete comprehensive planning for the completion of all low-cost solar power projects on priority basis.



Chairing a high level meeting on solar initiatives across the country in Islamabad on Wednesday, he directed to submit inquiry report on amount received as fuel price adjustment in electricity bills and delay in the completion of power projects during the last four years.

The Prime Minister said special priority will be given to Balochistan while providing solar system alternate of electricity.

He lamented that the Alternative Energy Policy given two years ago in 2020 not only failed, but after that, no foreign investment was made in this sector.

The meeting was briefed in detail on low-cost solar power projects as an alternative to expensive imported fuel.

The meeting was told that solarization projects of 14000 MW will be launched in the next few months out of which projects of 9000 MW will be completed on priority basis. Under these projects, solar systems will not only be given at discounted prices, but tax incentives will also be given on these projects.