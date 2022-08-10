Punjab CM lifts ban on closure of markets at 9 PM

The decision was made by Punjab CM during a meeting with traders.

10 August,2022 03:14 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has lifted the ban to close shops and markets after 9 pm in Punjab.

It should be noted that the traders were directed to close markets after 9 pm in order to save power in the province. The ban was lifted after it was revealed that no significant change was seen in the power saving after this step. So, the CM Punjab allowed the traders to work after 9 pm.

After Punjab CM’s orders — shops, shopping malls, bakeries, general stores and tyre shops will remain open till late night.

