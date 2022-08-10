Parliament can ensure prosperity, inclusive development in country: NA Speaker

Pakistan Pakistan Parliament can ensure prosperity, inclusive development in country: NA Speaker

NA Speaker said the parliament being representative of masses can ensure prosperity.

10 August,2022 03:49 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Today marks the diamond jubilee of 1st Constituent Assembly of Pakistan which held its first session on 10th August 1947.

On the occasion, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the parliament being representative of masses can ensure prosperity and inclusive development in the country.

He said the incumbent parliament is cognizant of its responsibilities and exercising its parliamentary oversight of the executive.

He said both the treasury and opposition benches have a vital role in strengthening parliament as it is the place where decisions are made based on the aspirations of the masses.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said the incumbent parliament is a true representative of people who would strengthen democracy and democratic norms in the country.

He said the coalition government is especially focusing on bringing positive changes in the lives of common man.