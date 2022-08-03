Met office forecasts hot, humid weather

Pakistan Pakistan Met office forecasts hot, humid weather

However, rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir and other parts of the country.

03 August,2022 10:32 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Hot and Humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, eastern and southern Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta and Muzaffarabad twenty-two, Gilgit nineteen and Murree fifteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Srinagar, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain wind-thundershower in Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy weather chances of rain thundershower in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:



Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh twelve and Anantnag fifteen degree centigrade.