Pakistan reaffirms 'One-China' policy over Taiwan issue

FO said the world was already reeling through a critical security situation due to Ukraine conflict

03 August,2022 10:26 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Wednesday reaffirmed its strong commitment to ‘One-China’ policy and expressed firm support to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Pakistan is deeply concerned over the evolving situation in the Taiwan Strait, which has serious implications for regional peace and stability,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The FO said the world was already reeling through a critical security situation due to the Ukraine conflict, with destabilizing implications for international food and energy security.

“The world cannot afford another crisis that has negative consequences for global peace, security and economy,” it said.

The FO said: “Pakistan strongly believes that inter-state relations should be based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and peaceful resolution of issues by upholding of principles of UN charter, international law and bilateral agreements.”