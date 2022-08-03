Aim of current rulers was only to get NRO: Imran Khan

03 August,2022 04:33 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran khan on Tuesday said that the aim of current rulers was only to get NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and they did not take any steps for the improvement of the country s interest and economy, Dunya News reported.

Former premier said this while talking to Muslim League (Zia) leader Ijaz-ul-Haq who called on him at his Bani Gala residence. The two leaders discussed the current political situation in the country.

Imran Khan said that free and transparent elections are the only way out of the current political crisis in the country.

Talking about the tragic helicopter crash in Balochistan, Imran khan said that he had a good relationship with the martyred Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali. He was a very capable military officer and a very good and honest person.

