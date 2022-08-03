Khurram blasts PTI leadership for concealing foreign fund accounts

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday criticized the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for concealing foreign fund accounts from public and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Khurram Dastagir said that Imran Khan is not “Sadiq and Ameen” after the declaration of ECP. He said that Imran Khan has been found guilty in foreign funding case.

He said that PTI had been involved in attacking state television and ransacking public property during protest demonstration.

Imran Khan, he said intentionally did criminal act. The government would take action against foreign funding case after consultation with legal experts.

