Pakistan Pakistan Rain-wind thundershower likely in various parts of country

Hot and Humid weather is expected in other parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

03 August,2022 04:11 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind-thundershower for Kashmir, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, eastern and southern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.

A westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Karachi.

Hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

