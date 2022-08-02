PPP submits resolution in NA seeking 4 PTI MNAs termination over absence

02 August,2022

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Shahida Rahmani of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has submitted a resolution to terminate the membership of four members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the National Assembly over absence.

Shahida in resolution stated that four PTI members are absent have been absent for 40 days without notifying the House about the reason.

On this occasion, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that Saleh Muhammad Khan, Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Mian Muhammad Soomro and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana have been absent for 40 days. These members have resigned from the House and have not applied for leave, and this resolution will be processed according to law and constitution while currently, the matter is delayed.

It should be noted that the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignations of 11 members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in the last few days.