PDM to take tough decisions against PTI on political, legal fronts

Pakistan Pakistan PDM to take tough decisions against PTI on political, legal fronts

PDM to take tough decisions against PTI on political, legal fronts

02 August,2022 11:25 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Tuesday agreed to take tough decisions against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on political and legal fronts.

A summit meeting of the PDM was held at the Prime Minister’s House, during which Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed over the ECP decision on the PTI prohibited funding case.

Political and legal committees were formed in the meeting. The legal committee started working immediately.

The legal committee will propose legal action against PTI in the light of the ECP decision, the committee will consist of legal experts from all parties.

It has been decided in the PDM meeting that the political committee will suggest measures on the political front.

In view of the opinion of the legal committee over the verdict of the ECP, the approval of the action will be taken from the Cabinet.

The summit meeting of the PDM will also be held on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Imran Khan should be disqualified and PTI should be banned.

