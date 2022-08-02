ATP chief files petition in ECP for Imran Khan’s disqualification

02 August,2022

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Amun Taraqqi Party Chairman (ATP) Faiq Shah on Tuesday filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the disqualification of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In the petition, it has been requested that Imran Khan should be disqualified under 62 (1)(f) for submitting a false affidavit.

All the privileges and facilities received by Imran Khan as MNA and the former prime minister should be withdrawn, Faiq said in a petition.

It was further pleaded in the petition that in the case of Faisal Vawda, he had also submitted a false affidavit due to which he was disqualified.

The petition said with disqualification, Faisal Vawda was ordered to deposit all allowances in the national exchequer.

In the petition submitted by Faiq Shah, it has also been requested to remove Imran Khan from the post of party chairmanship.