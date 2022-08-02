Govt to place PTI leaders' names on ECL list

Pakistan Pakistan Govt to place PTI leaders' names on ECL list

Govt to place PTI leaders' names on ECL list

02 August,2022 05:55 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Following the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf prohibited funding case, the incumbent government on Tuesday decided to place the names of PTI leaders on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The government has decided to include the names of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Ahad Rasheed, Samar Ali Khan, Seema Zia, and Najeeb Haroon.

Jahangir Rahman, Khalid Masood and Zafarullah Khattak will also not be able to go abroad after being named in the ECL.