PTI top brass rejects ECP verdict, upholds protest call

PTI top brass rejects ECP verdict, upholds protest call

02 August,2022 05:38 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) top brass rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict over prohibited funding case and decided to uphold a peaceful protest call outside ECP.

Sources privy to the matter said that PTI chairman Imran Khan presided over the meeting after the announcement of verdict, which was attended by party leaders. During the meeting Imran said that verdict was biased, adding that they will not come under any pressure.

In this regard, the sources further said that the PTI leadership unanimously rejected the decision of the Election Commission and put legal defects of the decision before the nation.