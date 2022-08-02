ECP's judgment proves financial crimes committed by PTI: Shazia Marri

ECP rules PTI received prohibited funding, Imran submitted 'false' affidavit

02 August,2022 02:06 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri has said the Election Commission’s judgment has proven the financial crimes committed by the PTI.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, she said it was the founding member of PTI Akbar S. Babar who had filed prohibited funding case against his own party.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi regretted the PTI leaders are defending their crimes following the Election Commission’s judgment.

ECP on Tuesday announced verdict in prohibited funding case against PTI.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals. It went on to say that the party had taken ownership of eight accounts and kept 16 hidden.

Unknown accounts have also come to light, said the commission in its verdict, adding that hiding accounts is a "violation" of Article 17 of the Constitution.

The electoral watchdog also decided to issue a show-cause notice to the PTI to explain why the commission should not seize the funds it received.

The commission also said that PTI chief Imran Khan had submitted a “misdeclaration” with the commission.