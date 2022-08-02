PM phones COAS, seeks details about missing helicopter of Pak Army

Pakistan Pakistan PM phones COAS, seeks details about missing helicopter of Pak Army

PM expressed his distress and anxiety over the safety of six Army Officers.

02 August,2022 11:29 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and sought latest details about the missing helicopter of Pakistan Army Aviation.

The Prime Minister expressed his distress and anxiety over the safety of six Army Officers including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali who were on board the helicopter.

Shehbaz Sharif said Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali is an excellent professional and a very good person.

Praying for the safety of all those on board, the Prime Minister also appealed the nation to pray for the safe return of these valiant sons of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif said these dutiful sons have set an excellent example of helping the flood affected people. He said this great spirit of serving the nation is our genuine strength.

The Army Chief apprised the Prime Minister of the efforts underway for recovery of the missing helicopter.