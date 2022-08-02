PPP will not leave people alone in this difficult time: Bilawal

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was briefed on the post-monsoon rains situation in Sindh.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister and Pakistan People s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that the PPP was the party of common people, and it will not leave the people alone in this difficult time, Dunya News reported.

He stated this while talking to president PPP Sindh chapter Nisar Ahmad Khuhro and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other party leaders who called on him at in Bilawal House in Karachi.

Faryal Talpur, the Central President of PPP Women Wing and Member of Sindh Assembly was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was briefed by the representatives of the Sindh government on post-monsoon rains situation and the provincial government s initiatives to cope with the situation.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that during the recent record rains, the efforts of the representatives of the Sindh government and PPP leaders to solve the problems of the people by staying among them are commendable. He said that the Federal government is playing its due role to assist the people across the country who are facing natural calamities.

