KP assembly passes resolution seeking CEC's resignation

01 August,2022 04:36 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan demanding his resignation.

Provincial Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra tabled the resolution, seeking the resignations of the Chief Election Commissioner and other officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The resolution demanded immediate free and transparent general elections in the country and expressed ‘strong’ reservations over the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) “based on solid evidence”.



The resolution also urged the political parties to constitute an ‘acceptable and non-controversial Election Commission.

Earlier on Sunday, PTI MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah presented the resolution in Punjab Assembly seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja which was unanimously passed.