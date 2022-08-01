Rashid calls out Fazl for 'threatening' statements

01 August,2022

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Monday said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Fazlur Rehman’s statement can ignite anarchy.

Taking to twitter, the former Interior Minister Rashid while attacking current government said that country can witness famine of flour and ghee.

Calling out the petroleum ministry, he said that decreasing petrol prices by Rs.3 and Rs.9 increase in the price of diesel is joke with the masses.

He said that the private factories of the politicians are running well, the house of the poor is ruined.

Rashid went on to say that exports have decreased by 25% due to the ban on import raw material.

He said that when inflation will increase by 38%, foreign reserves will be reduced and economy will be destroyed.

Sheikh Rashid said, "If you have guts, instead of PDM meeting, ministers should come in public. 200 factories are closing down every month and crime has increased by 100%."

