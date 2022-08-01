More rain-wind thundershower expected in most parts of country

Pakistan Pakistan More rain-wind thundershower expected in most parts of country

However, isolated heavy falls are also expected in NorthEastern Punjab.

01 August,2022 08:34 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - More rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan during next twelve hours.

However, isolated heavy falls are also expected in NorthEastern Punjab.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty-five, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad nineteen and Murree sixteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thundershower (isolated heavy falls) is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh ten and Pulwama seventeen degree centigrade.