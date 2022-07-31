Imran, CM Elahi discussed Punjab Cabinet formation

31 July,2022 05:24 pm

LAHORE (DUNYA NEWS)- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday discussed about the formation of the Punjab Cabinet and other issues.

On reaching Lahore, former prime minister Imran Khan called on CM Elahi and discussed the maters related to mutual interests and political situation of the province.

Pervaiz Elahi apprised the PTI chairman about the government s measures to help the flood victims.

In this regard, Imran Khan has given instructions to speed up the relief activities in the flood-affected areas.