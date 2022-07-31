CM Punjab announces relief package for flood affectees

CM Punjab announces relief package for flood affectees

31 July,2022 01:04 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday announced financial relief for flood-affected families of the province.

According to details, Chief Minister Punjab chaired a meeting regarding recent floods and rains and reviewed relief operation in flood affected areas.

The chief minister announced that an amount of Rs800,000 will be provided to families of people who died due to floods. A committee would estimate losses and distribute relief packages among the deserving.

The CM has also ordered the rebuilding of damaged roads on an emergency basis and establish medical camps in the province. Flood-affected people would also be vaccinated against viral diseases.

Elahi has ordered to distribute dry rations among people, while the administration has been ordered to evacuate water using dewatering pumps.