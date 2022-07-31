Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

31 July,2022 12:45 pm

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Binner area of the district.

The occupation forces also suspended mobile and internet service in the area.