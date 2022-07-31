Centre working to provide immediate relief to flood affected people: PM

31 July,2022 09:22 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says the federal government is working with Balochistan government to provide immediate relief to the flood affected people in the province.

He stated this in a series of tweets after visiting the flood-hit areas of Balochistan to oversee the ongoing relief work and express solidarity with the flood affected people.

The Prime Minister said the ongoing relief work will be further accelerated.

He said about three hundred people, including 124 from Balochistan, have lost their lives in the floods.

He said although there is no compensation for human life, however, the federal government is paying one million rupees to every household of the deceased.

The Prime Minister said he has also ordered increase in financial assistance for those whose houses have damaged in the floods.

He said these are certainly challenging times for the flood affected people but the government will not leave any stone unturned to provide them relief and ensure their rehabilitation.