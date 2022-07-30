Villages submerge as rains, flood displace thousands

Pak-Iran train service was also suspended

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Heavy monsoon rains and flood have wreaked havoc in parts of country as thousands get affect and villages get submerge.

In Balochistan, Lasbela was most affected area of the province where hundreds of houses collapsed, while Railways track got severely damaged in Chagai, Ahmad Wal and Dalbandin.

Pak-Iran train service was also suspended; however, Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief operation continues in the province.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is also visiting the province to review the damages caused by the recent floods and the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities.

In Punjab’s Rajanpur, over a thousand houses were inundated, several roads destroyed and crops fields covering hundreds of acres also got damaged.

On the other hand, PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reported 12 deaths and 17 injured in last 36 hours due to rains and flood. 188 houses were damaged while 99 houses were completely destroyed, it added.

In Sindh, water level in River Indus has increased and seven bodies we recovered gates of Sukkur Barrage. CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah conducted aerial inspection of the affected areas and directed to solve issues of fishermen on priority basis.