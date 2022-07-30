PML-N challenges PA Speaker election in LHC

PTI's Sibtain Khan has been elected Punjab Assembly Speaker.

30 July,2022 01:29 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has challenged the election of PTI’s Sibtain Khan as Speaker Punjab Assembly in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to details, the PML-N appeal, which was filed by Mansoor Usman, stated that the election for speaker is held through a secret ballot and printing serial numbers on the ballot papers violated the legal and constitutional binding.

The PML-N has prayed that court to declare election of Sibtain Khan as null and void and order a re-poll for the position.

It merits mention that joint candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Sibtain Khan was elected Speaker of Punjab Assembly on Friday.

Sibtain Khan defeated joint opposition candidate Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar after securing 185 votes against the 175 votes obtained by Khokhar while four votes were rejected.

The rejected votes included three of the opposition and one of the PTI.