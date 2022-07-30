Two killed, four injured as roof of house collapses in Takht Bhai

Pakistan Pakistan Two killed, four injured as roof of house collapses in Takht Bhai

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Takht Bhai.

30 July,2022 05:49 am

TAKHT BHAI (Dunya News) – At least two minor children were killed and four other persons wounded when roof of a house collapsed in Takht Bhai, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, roof of a house located in Mazdurabad area of Takht Bhai collapsed due to heavy monsoon rains of Friday, burying at least six persons under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved dead bodies of two minor children from the rubble while four person, including two women, were pulled out in injured condition.

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Takht Bhai.

