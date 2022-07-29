No party can receive foreign funds under constitution: Musadik Malik

29 July,2022 06:23 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Friday said while reacting to a report released by a British newspaper regarding PTI foreign funding said the report revealed the money laundering of Imran Khan, and no party can receive foreign funds according to the constitution.

During a press conference in Islamabad, Malik said that Imran Khan is ready to talk to those who killed up our children with bombs and separatists but not with the politicians for the betterment of the country.

“The British Journal revealed the money laundering of Imran Khan, and black money was provided to PTI in the name of funding. Arif Naqvi of Abraaj Company was the fund manager of Imran Khan,” he said.

“According to the constitution, no political party can take funds from foreign companies or foreigners,” Malik said.

