Pakistan values China's role in global, regional affairs: COAS

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan values China's role in global, regional affairs: COAS

Pakistan values China’s role in global, regional affairs, says COAS

29 July,2022 05:31 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Friday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and regional security were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The COAS said that Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our strategic partnership.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary thanked the COAS for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment for Chinese personnel employed on various projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

Ambassador Nong Rong also assured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.