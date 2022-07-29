COAS appeals US to help expedite Pakistan-IMF deal

29 July,2022 04:22 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has appealed to the United States to help Islamabad secure an early dispersal of $1.2 billion in funds under an International Monetary Fund loan programme.

According to a foreign media outlet report, General Qamar Javed Bajwa telephoned US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and appealed to her to expedite the $1.2bn dispersal by the IMF.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement over the release of the funds to support the country’s fragile economy. The staff-level agreement will pave way for a $1.2 billion disbursement, which is expected in August.