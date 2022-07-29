Four killed, 14 injured as roof of warehouse collapses in Sahiwal

Rescue sources said death toll may rise further as six injured persons were in critical condition.

SAHIWAL (Dunya News) – At least four women were killed and 14 other persons were wounded when roof of a warehouse collapsed in Sahiwal on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, roof of a warehouse located in collapsed in village 102/9L near Sahiwal on Thursday, burying at least 18 persons, including 13 women, under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved dead bodies of four women from the rubble while 14 other persons were rescued in injured condition.

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to rescue sources, death toll may rise further as six injured person were in critical condition.

