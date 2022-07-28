Anti-corruption court orders to release Haleem Adil Shiekh

28 July,2022 05:06 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The anti-corruption court on Thursday ordered to release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh.



The provincial anti-corruption court has also ordered Haleem Adil Sheikh to deposit a bond of Rs 50 thousand and ordered it to release under Section 63 of the Penal Code.



According to the court, this case is under hearing in the High Court, and so far it is not proved that the accused has any relation with this property.



The court also directed that Haleem will be bounded to appear before court whenever the court summons him.



It is pertinent to mention that opposition leader Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested by Anti-Corruption Jamshoro yesterday