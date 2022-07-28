Zardari and Sharif mafia's thinking to eliminate opponents is unacceptable: Imran Khan

28 July,2022 04:37 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that the thinking of Zardari and Sharif mafia to eliminate opponents is unacceptable.

The former prime minister in his latest Tweet strongly condemned persecution and arrest of Sindh Opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh by Sindh govt.

He said that this is pure fascism, reflecting the Zardari-Sharif mafia s approach of eliminating those they cannot purchase and it is absolutely unacceptable in any democracy.

The PTI chairman went on to say that he has called on government of Punjab to immediately provide flood assistance to people in the devastated areas of South Punjab and in the affected areas of Mianwali district.

“I have also asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to immediately provide flood relief to the people in affected areas of Balochistan,” Khan added.