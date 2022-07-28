Pakistan Navy continues relief operations in rain-hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Navy continues relief operations in different areas of Sindh and Balochistan affected by recent rains and floods.

According to spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, due to disconnection of land route, Navy helicopters delivered ration and other essential goods to different areas of Balochistan’s Lasbela district.

Pakistan Navy is assisting civil administration during the relief operation and is trying to provide all possible help to the people of flood affected areas in this hour of difficulty.