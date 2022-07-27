NA passes unanimous resolution over judicial reforms

NA passes unanimous resolution over judicial reforms

27 July,2022 09:38 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a unanimous resolution about the judicial reforms after the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) struck down the ruling of Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

The session of the National Assembly was chaired by NA speaker Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, where Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari suggested Raja Pervaiz form a joint parliamentary committee today.

During the session, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar presented a motion in the House on the issue of setting up a parliamentary committee for judicial reforms.

The House unanimously accepted the resolution on judicial reforms that the Federal Minister of Law had proposed.



