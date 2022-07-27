Summary for Governor rule in Punjab in works: Interior Minister

27 July,2022 01:50 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has said that summary for imposing Governor rule in Punjab is in the works.

Addressing a press conference, Rana Sanaullah said if Punjab government imposes ban on his entry in the province, this will provide Centre with a valid argument to impose Governor rule.

Criticizing Supreme Court verdict of nullifying PA Deputy Speaker ruling, Interior Minister said that the apex court’s verdict has further worsened the political situation of the country. He said that independent and unbiased judiciary is need of every society.

Rana Sanaullah said that PML-N wanted to go for early election but coalition partners of the federal government opposed the idea.

Interior Minister also warned that if opposition tries to march towards federal capital they will be dealt with accordingly and events of May 25 will be repeated again.