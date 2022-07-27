More rain expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, KP

Isolated heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper KP and other parts.

27 July,2022 09:19 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - More rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Isolated heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north eastern Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit twenty-three, and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian and partly cloudy with chances of rain with wind and thundershower in Jammu, Anantnag and Baramulla while partly cloudy in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty, Leh twelve and Anantnag and Shopian eighteen degree centigrade.